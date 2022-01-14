Search Icon

Andersson & Copra

There’s a reason we look to Scandinavian design when we’re looking for clean, straightforward quality. And Swedish knifemakers Joel Andersson and Adisa Copra have truly embraced this minimalist mentality—handbuilding classic knives from classic materials, stripping away any unnecessary bells and whistles. They’ve spent the past decade honing their craft, experimenting with metals and forging techniques to find the most durable, corrosion-resistant combinations out there. Their hard work has yielded a collection of high-end friction folders with an ultra-tough tolerance—the kind of knives that’ll stick around for a few generations, and keep their edge all the while.

