Back in 1960, a young ambitious man by the name of Carlo Valentini began studying under some of Italy’s famous leather craftsmen. After six years of absorbing everything he could from the pros, Valenti set off to start a business of his own. Inspired by the British tailoring house of Anderson and Sheppard, he set out to pick a name with a bit of Savile Row flair. That’s how Anderson’s was born. Anderson’s belts are prized for their unique stretchiness, providing unmatched comfort throughout the day. Carried in the best menswear shops around the world, we're excited to finally offer them on Huckberry. Every belt is entirely handmade in Italy, woven from top-quality leathers and fabrics to meet the highest standards of craftsmanship. Today, Carlo Valenti’s family still owns and runs the company, making them one of Italy’s oldest active belt manufacturers, keeping young Valenti’s dream alive one belt at a time.