Fun Fact: Sitting on a bulky wallet for hours at a time can cause severe lower back pain and even cause your spine to dis-align. Even Funner(?) Fact: Andar is saving one spine at a time with the help of their handsome, minimalist wallets that slim your pockets and streamline your carry experience. While Andar’s real mission is actually geared-towards outfitting folks with premium, handmade wallets, it doesn’t hurt that keep us healthy in the process. They started in the bifold wallet game, but after they easily cracked the code to the ideal EDC companion, they expanded their repertoire to include passport wallets and even AirPod cases. For Andar, it’s all about the leather which is why each product is hand-crafted from full-grain Crazy Horse leather that develops a handsome patina after years of use. Do yourself (and your spine) a favor, pick up an Andar wallet and experience what quality really feels like.

The Apollo - 6 Card Wallet + Money Clip

The Apollo - 6 Card Wallet + Money Clip$59.00

