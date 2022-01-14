Seems like the thing to do lately is to dress like you work in an iron mill, but maybe that’s just because those guys have the all-purpose wardrobe thing figured out — their clothes just work, and work for everything. In that vein, we’re very happy to welcome &Work back to the the Huckberry store. In case you missed it the first time around, &Work’s mission is to create well-made, durable garments, purpose-built with great functionality and style. With the sensibilities of Pittsburgh-meets-San Francisco and a capability for every coal mine, warehouse, and coffee shop between, there’s little about &Work that doesn’t appeal to the inner lumberjack or steel worker in all of us.

Take the Vocation Shirt, for instance; a rugged and handsome woven designed around sheer adaptability to a wide range of lifestyles. With triple-stitched critical seams, a bit of stretch (2%) for added mobility and comfort, a functional label, and those timeless good looks, it's the kind of button-up that simply outlives and out-hustles all your other button-ups. We’re also smitten by the Non-Fleece Vest — a cool, everyday outer layer that adds warmth and a touch of style to your next campfire — regardless of whether or not you split and stacked the firewood yourself.