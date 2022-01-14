There’s often just as much value in tradition as in the latest headline-grabbing tech. Just look at the story of Roald Amundsen. When he became the first explorer ever to reach the South Pole in 1911, he got there wearing traditional Inuit furs, while sailing over the snow on the latest skis from Europe. It’s that split view—one eye to the future, and one locked on the past—that Jørgen Amundsen, a member of Roald’s family, took as inspiration for Amundsen Outdoor Sports. Their lineup of boots and apparel beautifully combines tech fabrics that were just invented, with the type of hard-wearing materials and timeless cuts worn during the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration. It all adds up to pieces as sharp on the mountain face as they are grabbing a big dinner before you head out exploring.