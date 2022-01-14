As we roll into a new year full of new resolutions and fitness goals, one wearable fitness tracker has piqued our attention in a big way: the AMPY Move. Hailed in periodicals like Fast Company and Fortune, and openly embraced by Buzzfeed (”Why has no one invented this before?”), the AMPY has us wondering the same thing.





See, the AMPY takes the calorie-counting aspect through an intuitive (and free!) fitness tracking app, but adds in an added layer of usefulness, by converting all the movements you make with it in tow, and storing that kinetic energy which you can later use to charge any phone or USB-enabled mobile device. The everyday implications of a device like this are pretty neat – run or ride to work, plug your phone in when you reach your destination with a full battery pack (one hour of exercise can give you a full five hours of smartphone standby, for reference). But the potential really starts to make sense when you take this thing into the outdoors. Kayaking in the wilderness for the weekend or through-hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and want to keep your camera charged? Strap the water-resistant AMPY to your wrist or belt and charge as you paddle or hike – and don’t worry about the pack’s battery discharging, it’ll hold power for months on end. We’re also keen on the idea as it’s not reliant on the availability of sunlight like solar power, and it’s able to charge while you’re moving, rather than forcing you to remain tethered to a stationary array of solar cells.





Note that we’re selling the AMPY as a standalone pack, though to make the most of it, you’ll really want the full accessory kit to ensure that no step, pedal or paddle stroke ever goes to waste.