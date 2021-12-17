Back in the day, hats were an indispensable part of every guy's wardrobe, a trusty, well-built accessory you'd never step outside without. Just think back to every yellowed, old timey newspaper clipping you've ever seen. Somewhere along the way between then and now, hats lost their luster. Cheaply manufactured caps, cheesy souvenir slogans, and corporate retreat giveaways became the norm. But The Ampal Creative is here to help us all fall in love with hats once more. Starting in 2007, they've tapped the best American manufacturers and created a lineup of hard-wearing caps built to live through your everyday travels. Every Ampal hat is set apart with a unmatched dedication to quality you can see in every stitch. And if that all sounds a little serious, have no fear. Their designs call upon vintage graphics that reference surf and moto racing's heyday to add a carefree, freewheeling accent to your look. Just choose wisely—these things are made to be a faithful companion for years to come.