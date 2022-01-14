After years of buying personal care products filled with mystery chemicals, additives and artificial junk, Kyle LaFond decided it was time to take action. Through a series of experiments in his own kitchen, LaFond and his small band of co-conspirators emerged with a line of all-natural grooming products made from the best ingredients available. American Provenance was born. By ditching the harsh chemicals found in typical grooming gear, these deodorants, soaps, and personal care essentials will keep you feeling fresh and looking your best.





American Provenance approaches their products differently, and they have their founder’s grandfather to thank for that. Early on, LaFond’s gramps instilled in him the values of honesty and pride in your work. American Provenance puts those values forward by making premium grooming products at affordable prices and donating profits to great causes like Gridiron Greats, an organization that provides medical help to retired NFL players in dire need. So instead of lining your medicine cabinet with stuff made from chemicals you can’t pronounce, reach for the all-natural products of American Provenance.





Click here to learn more about American Provenance.