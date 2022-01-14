We probably wouldn't go so far as to say "KISS ("Keep It Simple Stupid)" could be classified as a true 'design principle,' but if it worked for the US Navy, it's good enough for us. It's also good enough for American Bench Craft, who builds its leather goods out of the very best domestically-sourced steerhides, and with the simplest, time-tested designs possible. Our favorite picks like the wallets and cardholders are built from a single piece of leather, folded and held together with ultra-sturdy rivets instead of thread or glue, for a lifetime of confident carrying.