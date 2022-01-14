When it comes to the the items that we wear day-in and day-out, we try to find the best of both worlds: quality goods that are also the product of quality practice. Alternative Apparel lives in the rare space where these two aspects overlap. With an eye firmly fixed on the responsibility of their operation, Alternative’s line of comfortable, sustainably-made apparel will be easy on your conscience (as well as your body). Made from organic, eco-friendly cottons, each piece is custom-made at well above the apparel industry’s standard for workplace safety, lawfulness, and ethics. After overseeing merchandising and design at the likes of Gap, Converse, and Levi’s, the creative forces behind Alternative Apparel built the company on the industrial design tenet that form should follow function. In this case, form hardly takes the backseat, as Alternative Apparel’s products are just as good-looking as they are comfortable. We’re featuring the pieces that everyone should have in their arsenal: sweatpants, hoodies, henleys, tees, and raglans — all made from sustainable materials, by sustainable means.