In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Alsta was already on the map for their innovative dive watches that somehow looked just as impressive as they functioned in the wild. But in the summer of 1975, Richard Dreyfuss cemented Alsta’s legacy in the biggest summer blockbuster of all time: Jaws. So much so, the iconic Nautoscaph dive watch would forever be called the “Jaws watch”, and it gained immense popularity amongst guys looking to channel a rugged seafarer’s look. Now on its fourth iteration, the Nautoscaph continues to turn heads with no end in sight.