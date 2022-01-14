“For me, personally, skiing holds everything. I used to race cars, but skiing is a step beyond that. It removes the machinery and puts you one step closer to the elements.” -Robert Redford





Let’s be honest: there’s only thing more exhilarating than carving down a double black through a few feet of untracked powder — and it’s carving down a double black through a few feet of untracked powder looking like a boss while gapers swirl around you in their ill-fitting snowpants. Inspired by European alpinists and the trim silhouettes rocked by legends like Redford in the golden age of American downhill, Boston’s own Alps & Meters creates first class gear for the Gentleman Skier that’ll turn heads on the mountain, at the aprés or even on a chilly night in the city. But make no mistake — there’s more to ‘em than looking fly at the chalet. Tailored, technical and timeless, iconic pieces like the Classic Shell Jacket, built from British Millerain, and the snow-shedding Alpine Anorak fuse heritage styling and modern performance details (like snow-blocking baffles and leather-reinforced shoulders) that will keep you on top, season after season.