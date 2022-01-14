When city life starts to feel a touch claustrophobic, we’ll be the first to make like John Muir and head to the mountains for the weekend. But if it’s only Wednesday, all it takes is the latest issue of Alpine Modern to get a spiritual whiff of the great outdoors. Based at the foothills of the Rockies in Boulder, CO, Alpine Modern is part quarterly journal and part handcrafted goods shop — the collective brainchild of a small, resourceful team of mountain life enthusiasts. And because the ad-free quarterly journal is more fit for your coffee table than the magazine racks at the dentist’s office — we think you’ll appreciate the curation of alpine essentials and inspirational stories. Plus, the whole thing is printed and handsomely bound in Boulder on high-quality, heavy stock paper, in the true spirit of elevated living.