The team behind Almond is made up of craftsmen with a passion for every detail of their American-made apparel collection. But before a single stitch was sewn, Almond built a name for themselves as surfers and surfboard shapers. Oddly enough, this background made them perfect for the clothing business. See, despite the thrills of riding a big wave, surfing is truly a patient man’s pastime. Much of the time surfers are paddling, swimming, and waiting for just the right opportunity. Almond was able to channel their discipline in the water into a meticulously-made collection of apparel perfectly suited to our everyday needs. Take a glance at their Lumberjack board shorts, with their no-nonsense, Texas-made durability and you’ll notice the care that goes into every Almond piece. Or their Sportsman trunks, built with surfers in mind and equipped with freedom-granting stretch for unmatched performance in the water. Then there's Almond's supremely soft, beachy tees made in Almond's factory in Peru, each one hand-signed by the person who made it. To put it in their own words, they strive to create “honest, good stuff for honest, good people”. And that’s a mission we can get behind.