The solid cologne revival is here, and Chicago’s Alfred Lane has three refined fragrances that will make you reconsider your current favorite finishing touch. While picking cologne can be tricky (and personal), Alfred Lane levels the playing field by offering a scent for every occasion. The colognes break down like this: Brio is musky and woodsy — a traditional man’s cologne. Bravado balances notes of sandalwood, leather, and tobacco for a daring presentation. Then there’s Vanguard: a mild scent of spice and woods that goes on easy with a subtle finish. Each fragrance is made in the United States in small batches to ensure the finest quality possible. Practical benefits aside (no spills, highly portable, TSA-approved), these colognes are worth a try for their unique and masculine scent alone. A new form, new scent, and all the perks of that “new you” smell.