Alex Strohl Adventure Photography Pro Digital Workshop

    Wildist

    Adventure Photography Pro Digital Workshop

    Learn the nitty gritty of outdoor photography with Huckberry ambassador, Alex Strohl

    Over 100 ★★★★★ customer reviews

    “Strohl's work transports you into magical moments..." — National Geographic

    Here at Huckberry, we’ve got some downright badass ambassadors who inspire us daily with their unconventional, creative, and rugged lifestyles. Alex Strohl is one of our favorites, stirring up severe wanderlust with his outdoor photography. His photos have been featured everywhere from National Geographic to Forbes and Vanity Fair. We’re beyond stoked to team up with him again and offer a more advanced photography workshop that’ll cover everything from a professional gear walk-through, to the nitty-gritty of running your own personal photography business. If you’re anything like us, at one point or another, you’ve dreamt of being a globe-trotting adventure photographer—well, here’s your chance to have a pro show you the ropes.

    • 40 Video Lessons: In 3.5 hours of HD video content, Alex explains his approach to photography and the more advanced aspects of adventure photography—including how to get noticed by brands and getting paid to travel the world
    • Exclusive Knowledge: Get exclusive insight to Alex’s pitch decks, how to orchestrate a professional shoot, how Alex navigates Lightroom, and much, much more
    • Community Access: Full access to a community of professionals—including Alex—who can assist on portfolios, treatments, and advice
    • 12 Months of Free Updates: When you enroll in Adventure PRO you automatically start receiving new, free episodes until December 2020

