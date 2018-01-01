The Adventure Photography Workshop

Story
Save $50 and learn the ins and outs of outdoor photography with Huckberry ambassador, Alex Strohl
Over 100 ★★★★★ customer reviews
"Strohl's work transports you into magical moments..." — National Geographic
Here at Huckberry, we’ve got some downright badass ambassadors who inspire us daily with their unconventional, creative, and rugged lifestyles. Alex Strohl is one of our favorites, stirring up severe wanderlust with his outdoor photography. His photos have been featured everywhere from National Geographic to Forbes and Vanity Fair. So we’re beyond stoked to team up with him and offer a photography workshop that’ll cover everything from how to shoot and edit, to the nitty-gritty of running your own personal photography business. If you’re anything like us, at one point or another, you’ve dreamt of being a globe-trotting adventure photographer — well, here’s your chance to have a pro show you the ropes.
Workshop Includes
- 35 Video Lessons: In five hours of HD video content, Alex explains his approach to photography with a three part tutorial on 1) how to shoot, 2) how to edit, and 3) how to manage the business side of things, including how to get noticed by brands and getting paid to travel the world
- Six Presets: Get Alex's six most used Adobe Lightroom presets and learn how to build your own
- Workshop Manual: A downloadable PDF accompanies the workshop with module recaps, notes, tools and links to Alex's favorite tools
More Information
- It may take up to 72 hours to receive the workshop in your email
- If you have any questions about this product, direct them to [email protected]
- If you have any questions about returns, direct them to [email protected]
Returnable to Vendor
This item is shipped directly from our vendor and can only be returned directly to them. Please refer to specific return instructions below.
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.