Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Alex Mill

Alex Mill

Alex Mill claims their clothes are guaranteed to never go out of style. A bold claim, sure, but when you execute like they do, it’s just reality. The secret to their award-winning aesthetic is found in one simple rule: don’t change too much. By highlighting what makes an article of clothing work, they’re eliminating the chance to fall victim to trends that are in one day and out the next. This means you’re investing in pieces that you’ll be pulling out of your closet for years to come. It’s all part of their greater mission for sustainability in the industry that allows folks to shop with purpose. We think 50 years from now, folks will be rocking Alex Mill apparel, and we won’t be able to tell if it’s from Fall 2020 or 2070—and in our book, that’s pretty damn cool.

Cotton Twill Popover Shirt

Alex Mill

Cotton Twill Popover Shirt$135.00
Cotton Twill Popover Shirt

Alex Mill

Cotton Twill Popover Shirt$135.00
Cotton Twill Popover Shirt

Alex Mill

Cotton Twill Popover Shirt$135.00
Pull-On Button Fly Easy Pant

Alex Mill

Pull-On Button Fly Easy Pant$125.00
Pull on Button Fly Pants

Alex Mill

Pull on Button Fly Pants$115.00
Work Jacket

Alex Mill

Work Jacket$175.00
French Terry Field Chino

Alex Mill

French Terry Field Chino$62.98 $125.00
French Terry Field Chino

Alex Mill

French Terry Field Chino$80.98 $125.00
Allen Henley

Alex Mill

Allen Henley$85.00
Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee

Alex Mill

Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee$98.00
Brushed Wool Popover Fleece

Alex Mill

Brushed Wool Popover Fleece$93.98 $145.00
Brushed Wool Popover Fleece

Alex Mill

Brushed Wool Popover Fleece$93.98 $145.00
Women's Abigail Turtleneck

Alex Mill

Women's Abigail Turtleneck$119.98 $185.00
Quilted Liner Jacket

Alex Mill

Quilted Liner Jacket$162.98 $325.00
Women's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill

Alex Mill

Women's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill$198.00
Diamond Fair Isle Sweater

Alex Mill

Diamond Fair Isle Sweater$106.98 $165.00
Women's Nico Chunky Cardigan

Alex Mill

Women's Nico Chunky Cardigan$125.00
Women's Button-Back Crewneck Sweater

Alex Mill

Women's Button-Back Crewneck Sweater$120.00
Women's Sherpa Work Jacket

Alex Mill

Women's Sherpa Work Jacket$185.00
Mill Flannel Shirt

Alex Mill

Mill Flannel Shirt$62.98 $125.00
Pull on Italian Tech Shorts

Alex Mill

Pull on Italian Tech Shorts$51.98 $95.00
Penny Fleece Pullover

Alex Mill

Penny Fleece Pullover$94.98 $135.00
Tartan Mill Shirt

Alex Mill

Tartan Mill Shirt$62.98 $125.00
Women's Phoebe Pant in Upcycled Denim

Alex Mill

Women's Phoebe Pant in Upcycled Denim$94.98 $135.00
Mill Flannel Shirt

Alex Mill

Mill Flannel Shirt$62.98 $125.00
Pull on Button Fly Short - 8"

Alex Mill

Pull on Button Fly Short - 8"$95.00
Classic Wash Stretch Chino Shorts

Alex Mill

Classic Wash Stretch Chino Shorts$51.98 $95.00
Women's Romy Long Cardigan

Alex Mill

Women's Romy Long Cardigan$145.00
Sherpa Zip Jacket

Alex Mill

Sherpa Zip Jacket$98.98 $198.00
Fleece Half Zip

Alex Mill

Fleece Half Zip$87.98 $135.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon