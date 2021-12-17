Alex Mill claims their clothes are guaranteed to never go out of style. A bold claim, sure, but when you execute like they do, it’s just reality. The secret to their award-winning aesthetic is found in one simple rule: don’t change too much. By highlighting what makes an article of clothing work, they’re eliminating the chance to fall victim to trends that are in one day and out the next. This means you’re investing in pieces that you’ll be pulling out of your closet for years to come. It’s all part of their greater mission for sustainability in the industry that allows folks to shop with purpose. We think 50 years from now, folks will be rocking Alex Mill apparel, and we won’t be able to tell if it’s from Fall 2020 or 2070—and in our book, that’s pretty damn cool.