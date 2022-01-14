For a quick burst of breeze, you can head out on your buddy’s Boston Whaler and go full-speed. But for more sustained, all-day breeziness, we recommend suiting up in Alex Crane. Founded in NYC in 2016, they craft classic menswear with an emphasis on airy comfort. Their fabric of choice is a soft, washed linen grown in Normandy, France. On top of being super-comfy, linen has a notably sustainable life cycle. It’s less resource-intensive to grow, and being naturally durable and biodegradable keeps it out of landfills. Pair with smart designs that easily dress up or down, and you can bet Alex Crane will be a top choice all season.