When we brought on the AEL008 “Carry On” from Alchemy Equipment in 2015, it was fresh off winning top honors in its category at the Carryology Awards. Since then, a lot of carry on bags have come through the Huckberry door. While we’ve seen some great bags over the years, this is the one we keep coming back to. Futuristic but not hyper-stylized, with carefully considered and well-executed details both major and minor, it’s like Alchemy Equipment had a crystal ball that revealed all of our greatest wants and needs in the perfect bag for overhead bins everywhere — it’s that good.

The durable Kodra nylon shell delivers the structure and abrasion resistance a modern technical pack demands, but with a classic textured aesthetic that only gets better with time. EVA-molded back panels maintain a comfortable, fully-supported shape under load. Then there are the really small, nerdier, but no less important details that only true carry devotees notice: MILSPEC buckles and anodized hardware, weatherproof YKK zippers, seatbelt webbing straps, a clever laptop “ejection” system that had us wondering; “how come all bags don’t come with this?” On top of all that, we love a brand that can make a statement without a huge logo across the back of their bag, so we appreciate the subtlety of the printed logos and embossed customized hardware that serve as a reminder that even the things that aren’t part of a the equation of what makes a great bag — ultimately are.