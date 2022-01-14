Long before iPhones replaced hip flasks as must-haves on the trails, AKU was cranking out some of the finest mountain-hungry footwear under the sun from a small Italian workshop. Savvy outdoorsmen craving quality craftsmanship took notice, and 30 years later, AKU is still the footwear of choice for adventurers in the know. And it’s not hard to see why. These styles feature premium materials like full-grain leather, top-quality suede, and Vibram soles. But these luxurious touches aren’t just for show – they make for comfortable and capable trekking shoes built for a lifetime of adventure. Whether you opt for the casual sneaker feel of the Bellamont or the traditional trailblazer style of the Alpina, you’ll be lacing up AKU’s 30 years of expertise every time you head for the hills.