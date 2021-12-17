It can be easy to get caught in furniture limbo—that zone where you’re planning on investing in some real furniture some time far off in the future, but never quite making your move. Akron Street, an exciting upstart out of NYC, is here to guide you out of that limbo and into a home filled with pieces you’ll want to stick with for decades. Crafted out of solid white oak from Appalachia, everything ships to your door in a package that’s easy to assemble and quickly put to use. Designers by trade, the team at Akron Street didn’t skimp on elevated, Mid-Century looks either. From sturdy coffee tables to beds with hidden drawers underneath, each piece is as inviting as it is utilitarian. And their oak construction and natural lacquer means they’ll age beautifully as they get more and more use over the years.