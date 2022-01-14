Throwback-inspired watches are de-rigeur these days, but there’s something about Aevig that just sings to our sensibilities (and our appreciation for mid-to-late eighties cinema). As a pet project of a combined movie and watch aficionado, the brand is Scandanavian by origin, by name (‘aevig’ actually means ‘eternal’ in ancient Norse), and by design — exhibiting cues which are collectively on-point with some of the best watches the 70s and 80s had to offer.

Particularly noteworthy is the Huldra diver, whose ‘tonneau’ (barrel) shaped case and oversized minute hand whispers of vintage dive greats like Doxa, and raised angular indices hint “Submariner No-Date” with an Aevig twist, while remaining highly legible throughout the night, thanks to a healthy application of C3 luminous paint. Plus, we’re suckers for the brilliance of a perfectly anodized dial, bringing a pop of color to the wrist in the dead of winter. But the best part? You’d be hard-pressed to find anything in this range with a domed (better legibility from an angle) scratch-proof sapphire crystal and Miyota automatic movement for less than five bills, but Aevig has done it. The Huldra ships with an excellent engineer-style five-link bracelet, but do yourself a favor and pick up a few NATO straps to wear it in a manner befitting of the world’s greatest super-spy.