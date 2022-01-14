Few brands we know embrace the cold with the same level of panaché as Aether. That could be why it’s taken us so long to carry their summer line, but years of watching their technical wizardry and style savvy at work have won us over — and we’ve got to say, we should have done it sooner. Since they’re based in Southern California, it should come as no surprise that Aether’s founders, former film producers Jonah Smith and Palmer West, would pull together a collection of impressively outfitted swim trunks handsome enough to make us feel like movie stars. Like every Aether (pronounced “ether” – don’t worry, we’ve all had to ask once) piece, they’re both technical beasts at heart, finished with sleek tailoring and rich with stealthy details. Pair them up with any of their lifetime guaranteed outerwear, and the world is your playground.