Story

Even Jason Bourne would be hard-pressed to put this versatile travel pack up against the ropes

Aer’s Travel Pack is specifically designed to keep you light on your feet and wanting for nothing when you’re traveling. Designed to comply with carry on requirements and with a place to pack away everything you need while you’re on the go, you’ll never leave town without it again.

Features

Durable and long lasting 900D heathered polyester exterior

Quick-access laptop pocket fits up to 15.6” laptops

Main compartment opens up flat for easy packing

Quick-access top pocket for small valuables

Internal pockets for an organized interior

Padded top and side handles for versatile carrying

Zippered, expandable water bottle holder

Padded mesh back panel for enhanced comfort and breathability

Sternum strap and load lifter straps for comfort and stability

Internal framesheet for structure and support

Side compression straps to secure any size load

Optimized to meet international and domestic carry-on luggage requirements

YKK zippers and Duraflex plastic hardware

Materials

900D heathered polyester

YKK zippers

Duraflex plastic hardware

Dimensions