Aer’s Travel Pack is specifically designed to keep you light on your feet and wanting for nothing when you’re traveling. Designed to comply with carry on requirements and with a place to pack away everything you need while you’re on the go, you’ll never leave town without it again.
Features
- Durable and long lasting 900D heathered polyester exterior
- Quick-access laptop pocket fits up to 15.6” laptops
- Main compartment opens up flat for easy packing
- Quick-access top pocket for small valuables
- Internal pockets for an organized interior
- Padded top and side handles for versatile carrying
- Zippered, expandable water bottle holder
- Padded mesh back panel for enhanced comfort and breathability
- Sternum strap and load lifter straps for comfort and stability
- Internal framesheet for structure and support
- Side compression straps to secure any size load
- Optimized to meet international and domestic carry-on luggage requirements
- YKK zippers and Duraflex plastic hardware
Materials
- 900D heathered polyester
- YKK zippers
- Duraflex plastic hardware
Dimensions
- Dimensions: 21.5” x 13.5” x 8.5” / 55 cm x 34 cm x 22 cm
- Volume: 33 L
- 3.9 lb
