Our search for an axemaker to build an exclusive Huckberry hatchet took us far and wide—but when we found this 4th-generation shop by the Rhine, we were sold. Adler began in 1919 as a local, old-school blacksmith. Now run by the original owner’s great grandson, they’ve modernized the place a bit, but the shop floor is still filled with skilled craftsman working in concert with machines to handbuild, handsharpen, and handpolish German steel axes until they look as sharp as they cut. Trusted by outdoorsmen the world over, the hatchet design we picked is compact enough for backpacking but heavy duty enough for “warming yourself twice” at your cabin. With USA-sourced hickory handles and a handsome paint job, they’ll definitely enjoy some R&R above your mantle too—or leaning up against the wall in your mudroom, itchin’ to get back out there for another chopping session.