If you were born any time after 1924, then you’re fully aware of adidas’ ubiquitous presence—first on the feet of sprinter Jesse Owens in the ‘36 Olympics, then as the omnipresent velcro slides in the ‘90s. They’ve since held onto their icon status, outfitting pro athletes in every sport from football (the European kind) to basketball to cricket—at the same time, earning points for their three-striped, style-forward streetwear.





After honing their sport-specific and city-wear collections, they decided to try their hand at the outdoor scene. They developed a specialized task force called Terrex to develop high-tech gear and durable footwear for trails, climbing, camping, and all other muddy endeavors. That’s how the Terrex Free Hiker was born—the first ever adidas style in our shop—it’s the ideal combination of sneaker-like comfort and grippy hiker technology. Using a comfy Primeknit upper and their signature Boost midsole, they wound up with a wildly comfy hiker that can conquer both the trails and your walk to work with effortless ease.