Gaelic for “little fire,” Aden is a reflection of what matters most. From weekends spent camped under redwoods to winding drives up the coast, their scents keep adventure in the air—even if you’re just kicking back at home in your lounge chair. Their collection reads like pages out of a journal, documenting the travels, landscapes, and shelters we’d hope to run into. Handpoured in California in handsome ceramic vessels, they have a skill for blending in with their surroundings while lending our homes and workspaces a natural, lived-in depth. If scent is our strongest link to memory, Aden edited down this collection to the moments we’re always eager to relive.