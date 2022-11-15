Search Icon

Adelante

In a way, Adelante is reinventing the wheel, and we’re stoked to be along for the ride. See, after his first trip to Latin America when he was 16, Founder Peter Sacco was astounded by the people, culture, and potential of every country he visited. He followed a new-found love for Latin America and worked in the nonprofit sector trying to help create change in areas that needed outside help. On one particular trip in Guatemala, Peter came to a town called Pastores which is renowned for their multi-generational cobblers whose talents are on another level. Hell, they even have a massive cowboy boot sculpture at the entrance of the town. Putting two and two together, Peter created Adelante as a platform for empowerment that bridges the cultural gap through high quality craftsmanship—working with master cobblers in Guatemala to create made-to-order shoes for folks around the world. Every craftsman is very adequately paid and provided with private healthcare and benefits—unheard of in this small town—and Adelante hires local folks every chance they get. Straight from the cobbler to the customer, there’s no arguing Adelante’s approach and execution are on-point.

Mendoza Chelsea Boot - Slight Wide

AdelanteMendoza Chelsea Boot - Slight Wide

$265
