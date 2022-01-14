There's always plenty to get excited about over here at Huckberry HQ, but one of the biggest perks of our jobs is the pride we get when we're able to introduce you to a new designer. It makes us feel a little bit like Giambuono de' Medici. Our newest Michaelangelo of apparel is just our kind of guy: a cubicle refugee with a yen for the great outdoors and the will to take a risk and let greatness happen. Inspired by his post-beach dash from Long Beach to his job in the manufacturing and sourcing department of Ralph Lauren on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Mar has created a dream collection that handily bridges the gulf between office chic and boardwalk bliss. Cut and sewn in Los Angeles from unique textiles and finished with Mar’s own hand-perfected techniques, the tailoring and comfort of his growing range has transformed some familiar basics into must-have essentials. While Mar’s growing range is still in its infancy, we expect him to be generating some big swells in the future—consider this your invitation to drop in and enjoy the ride while it’s still Locals Only.