Here at Huckberry HQ, we like to think that the best inspiration comes from having one foot firmly in yesterday and the other one in today — always with an eye on tomorrow. And it’s that same balance of what was, what is, and what could be that we see in Adam Ambro’s new line of richly detailed illustrations. Based in Golden, Colorado, the architect and artist has rendered some of America’s most iconic adventuremobiles with bold pens and markers — on recycled newspapers. The effect is a truly unique fusion of words, shapes, and color — one that charges these classic autos and moto prints with the lifeblood of purring engines, urban landscapes, and nostalgic history. Each ready-to-frame design is printed on gallery-quality matte paper using Epson K3 archival inks and trimmed with a one-inch border. We definitely have our favorite picked out (cough FJ60 cough), but really all of these prints will crown a garage or office wall perfectly. Here’s to plenty more joyrides and roadtrips.