The title of “greatest American architect of all time” doesn’t get thrown around lightly, which makes it all the more impressive that Frank Lloyd Wright is the man it officially belongs to. After a 70-year career, the American Institute of Architects bestowed the honor upon Wright, and it’s no wonder why – the man designed more than 1,000 structures, among them iconic buildings like Fallingwater, the Guggenheim Museum, Robie House, and Coonley House.



Which is exactly why we teamed up with the husband and wife team behind ACME Studio to bring you this collection of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired rollerball pens and card cases. Founded in 1985 in Maui, Hawaii, ACME produced their first collections of fine writing tools in 1997, working with globally-recognized artists, architects, and musicians – and their estates – to develop modern, timeless designs. We were especially taken with the products featuring Wright’s work, like the Playhouse and April Showers rollerball pens. Another favorite? The Hatch Hybrid, the world’s first self-sterilizing antimicrobial pen hewn entirely from brass to resist all those germs from your workspace. Not only have ACME’s products been sold in the likes of New York’s Museum of Modern Art and garnered numerous design accolades, but they’ll bring a design-forward detail to your everyday life.