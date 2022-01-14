New trends pop up faster than weeds, but, when it comes down to it, a man’s wardrobe is much better served when stocked with easy wearing classics. Which is just what Ace Rivington brings to the table.

The brand began with a single swatch of French Terry fabric that founder Beau Lawrence couldn’t put down. With 16 years spent in the apparel industry, Lawrence has seen it all when it comes to product design — but he simply wanted to live in French Terry — and thus he made it so by creating their signature sweatshirt. That same lived-in feeling extends to their full line of classic button downs, vintage-inspired outerwear, and now, a series of super soft t-shirts and comfortably tailored denim. The collection includes all the elements of a solid and stylish wardrobe: The Home Washed Tees go great with any casual outfit, while the PT17 Jeans offer a modern fit that’s just right. From the blazing hot summer days still to come, to the cooler fall weather that will inevitably follow, the Ace Rivington collection covers all the essentials.

Click here to learn more about Ace Rivington