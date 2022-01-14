It doesn’t take a trip to your local electronics store to know that the headphone market is already busting at its seams. So how does Accidentally Extraordinary, a ‘David,’ compete against an entire category of Goliaths? By delivering pure, exceptional sound. Before founding Accidentally Extraordinary in 2013 in Oakland, CA, Kunal Dalal was working as an educator and scientist. So what brought him into the headphones game? His latent technophilia, a passion for acoustics, and the fact that his ideas actually bring something new to the table. The 51st Studios Unplugged bluetooth headphones are the realization of a number of obsessions for Dalal; they’re built to play your music with an unparalleled sound clarity, due in no small part to the quality of the materials — real walnut, real steel, and real leather — and use the wood acoustic chambers to amplify the crisp highs and rich, full lows of your favorite tunes. The acoustics comparison with these special wooden chambers to your standard set of earcans almost begs the question — would you rather see the Black Keys at the Fillmore or an empty gymnasium with concrete walls?