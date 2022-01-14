From their small studio in the heart of Copenhagen’s historic district, About Vintage designs watches with all of the sleek elegance and modern minimalist expression we’ve all come to expect from Danish designers. Their aesthetic is informed by the timepieces that mark some of the largest-looming milestones of horological history (the invention of the chronograph, the first self-winding mechanical movement), but updated with the contemporary details and reliability watchmakers and wearers alike have come to expect in modern times. The result is a range of watches with beautifully minimal dials powered by the industry-standard for solid, affordable movements, all cased up in 316L stainless steel and topped with a sapphire glass crystal, two of the toughest materials around that won’t be failing any time soon.



As part of their latest collection, About Vintage once again hopped in the time machine and ventured back to 1926: the year when the hermetically sealed case took the world by storm. It birthed a new era of watchmaking, allowing time to go where it had never gone before—the dark depths of the ocean. About Vintage honors the creation of the dive watch with their 1926 At'sea model. Equally sleek and functional, this new-era dive watch can reach depths of 200 meters all with the familiar, classy looks we’ve come to appreciate from the dive watch silhouette.