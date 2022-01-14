Inspired by the work gloves found in their father’s garages, the crew at Abel Brown set out to make motorcycle gloves that could stand up to years of abuse. The result are road-tested technical leather gloves that affectionately handle your neglect—in fact, they get better from it. Abel Brown’s retro moto style gloves are made with 100% premium cowhide, and will accommodate to fit your hand like a ahem glove. They’ve got vented perforated leather to allow breathability, the palms are double layered, and the leather’s embossed with the Abel Brown badge—ensuring pride went into the product.



This new batch from the cult-favorite Colorado glovemaker features the Huckberry-exclusive Casted Glove — designed to last the test of time and abuse. Cut from high quality leather, it features knuckle and finger joint plating, a brass snap enclosure, and exterior seams on the palm and ergonomic patterned fingers for reduced bulk and better handlebar grips. Whether you’re setting out around the block or across the country, give the throttle the gift of a pair of Abel Browns. Then pull back and fire away.