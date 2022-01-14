Like the clothes making the man, we’re firm believers that the light makes the room. Whether you’re looking to brighten up your bedside or add some depth to the living room, nothing changes the vibe of your home quite like a warm, golden glow. Which is why we’re so excited to introduce you to A-Lamp, design-forward solution for even the gloomiest corners of your house.



From the cotton weave cords to the sustainably-harvested walnut, each part of the A-Lamp is made in the United States and then assembled in the A-Lamp Design gallery in Eugene, Oregon, where founder Erol Chandler does it all from scratch. That includes cutting the wood, drilling the holes, wiring the electric cords, and even fulfilling orders right from his in-home studio. Each lamp comes with an Edison bulb and three of our styles come with a built-in infinite dimmer — meaning you can easily brighten up a room when you’re reading or dim the lights for a romantic dinner.

