The shores of Iceland are epic and brutal—lined with jagged glaciers, volcanic rocks, and freezing waters. Just a few degrees south of the Arctic Circle, the island gets blasted with unruly weather, not to mention dramatic shifts in daylight. For almost a century, 66°North has been outfitting Icelanders for these extreme conditions. It all started in 1926, when founder Hans Kristjánsson started designing protective layers for Icelandic fishermen and workers. Now, almost 100 years later, the brand is still innovating tough-as-nails outerwear built to withstand the worst weather on earth.