If visions of brittle, directionally-challenged drones buzzing erratically above the treetops had you worried about the future of photography, rest easy – the future 3DR had in mind is just a few bytes away from being fully self-aware. As the world's first "smart drone," the Solo's ultra-smooth flight patterns can be programmed, enabling you to focus your creative energy on capturing that epic shot, streamed in high-definition right to your mobile device. That said, we reckon it's high time you join us in welcoming our new robot overlords.





For the last year, we’ve watched aerial adventure videos on the sidelines with our jaws on the ground, wondering what it would take to get our Instagram game on that level. So now we can’t wait to get in on the action. 3DR has made drone film and photography more approachable than ever with user-friendly features like in-flight camera control, hands-free autopilot mode, and automatic scripted camera moves. Further testament to its ease of use, is how the drone’s controller design echoes the familiar feel of a video game making piloting the drone second nature right out of the box. But while the Solo is easy to operate, it’s loaded with industry-leading tech for professional-grade photography on each and every flight.