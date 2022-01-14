“If this old house could talk, what a story it would tell.” — Loretta Lynn



The guys behind 1767 Designs clearly spend a lot of time thinking of the stories encoded within the buildings dotted around their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by a team of local creatives, designers, and woodworkers, 1767 set out to rescue the history-rich materials of Music City’s demolished houses and give them new life in the form of handsome, rustic wall hangings tagged with the coordinates of their original locations. In their words, “Our pieces not only help save centuries-old wood from an undeserved and wasted fate, they each come with their own stories to tell.” On top of their historic source material, 1767’s carpentry handiwork can be found throughout Nashville’s most in-demand boutique hotels and bars. So when their designs hang on your wall, what you have is a snapshot of one American town’s storied past and intrepid present. And if you’re anything like us, it’ll make you look at your own neighborhood a little differently.