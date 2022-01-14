You'd have to be a fool not to find American workers pretty damn inspiring. For starters, they've built bridges that poke into the heavens and stretch for miles, buildings that rival the majesty of mountaintops, and arteries of roadways that span an entire continent's width. But where some people are content to draw inspiration from the American working man, 1620 Workwear goes the extra mile to properly equip him for the daily grind. Their founders have welded their experience in technical apparel and action sports to their passion for American manufacturing to create a line of badass clothes that get the job done. Each piece is serious business — from a hoodie strengthened with Cordura and packed to the gills with technical details to a mil-spec update on the double-front work pant. Better still, the entire collection is made in the USA. Safe to say, the guys behind 1620 have put in some serious work. But with everyone from Iditarod champs to commercial fishermen lining up for their wares, it's safe to say, hard work pays off.