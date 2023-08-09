The perfect uniform does exist. You’ll find everything you need to build it right here in our Put-Together Playbook. Whether you’re going for “smart casual,” or you’re on the hunt for a wedding look that can keep up with your full-body performance of “Shout” on the dance floor, these picks are sharp, versatile, and never feel like they’re trying too hard. Work trips? Dinner reservations you had to book a month-and-a-half in advance? Check, and check. Everything here is a secret style weapon in its own right, from leather slip-ons to unstructured blazers to our favorite chinos. Add a few of ‘em to your wardrobe, and you’re golden.