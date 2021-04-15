Don’t worry—we didn’t steal the gear in this shop from your dad’s closet. His beloved fleece neck gaiters, canvas pack, and very, very, very well broken-in duck boots should be right where he left them. In fact, we built this shop so you don’t have to go raiding your dad’s closet either. Below, you’ll find a carefully curated hike down memory lane filled with retro outdoor gear inspired by the storied age when your parents were ski bums known on the mountain only by the nicknames “Animal,” and “Red.” With nods to the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, it’s everything you could want to celebrate the past while creating your own outdoor stories to tell the next generation.