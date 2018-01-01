Sprint and catch that train. Bike to your next meeting. Stretch out on that international flight. Thanks to innovative technical fabrics and thoughtful design, Proof’s smart, technical apparel rises to every occasion. Designed for work, play, and travel, Proof updates everyday essentials with the latest performance fabrics and construction techniques to help you get more out of your clothing — so you can get more out of yourself.
The Performance Oxford combines the strength of nylon with the comfort of cotton to create a tailored shirt that moves with you
SHOP NOW
The Nomad Pant repels water/beer/coffee, stretches four ways, and is bluesign®-approved for sustainability
SHOP NOW
The Field Jacket sports a hidden EDC pocket, and a storm hood that zips away when not needed
SHOP NOW