Heading to the trailhead before the rest of the world is awake—coffee in one hand, steering wheel in the other. Trekking up switchbacks, heart rate up, chasing that hard-earned view. Scraping the mud from your boots and pulling up a chair for a post-hike pint. This is what TRAIL by Proof was built for. For all the moments before, during, and after your outdoor adventures. Engineered with trail-ready performance details and clean, considered style, this collection shines no matter where your trail ends up.