Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.
Our latest guest is none other than Mike Rowe—the longtime host of Dirty Jobs and the narrator of The Deadliest Catch. Named multiple times to Forbes’s list of “Most Trustworthy Celebrities,” he’s an author and podcaster who's deeply interested in America's relationship with work and how we value it. In 2008, he founded mikeroweWORKS, a foundation focused on careers in trades that gives hundreds of grants each year to skilled workers. In this episode, the crew talks about why we still need the Scouts, why completing something isn't a skill—it’s a choice, plus a few wild stories from Deadliest Catch and Dirty Jobs.