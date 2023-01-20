Listen Now Episode 1 Jocko Willink To kick off our inaugural episode, Chris and Charles sit down with former Navy SEAL, author, and podcaster Jocko Willink. The conversation takes us through his upbringing, what makes a strong Navy SEAL, philosophies on fatherhood, overcoming life’s toughest problems, technology, and more.

LISTEN NOW Episode 2 Conrad Anker With countless first ascents to his name, Conrad Anker is one of the world’s most renowned alpinists. He also happens to have mentored both our podcast hosts, Chris and Charles. The longtime friends catch up about everything from growing up in Yosemite to embracing adventure into the later stages of life.

LISTEN NOW Episode 3 Camp Yoshi Meet brothers Ron and Rashad Frazier, founders of Camp Yoshi—a collective working to make the outdoors more inclusive through trips into the remote wilderness. Chris and Charles sit down with the brothers to learn about the origins of Camp Yoshi, hear about their childhood in North Carolina, and talk about what the future of the outdoors should look like.

LISTEN NOW Episode 4 Brad Leone Brad Leone shot to fame thanks to the success of Bon Appétit’s "It's Alive" video series—where he started out as a glorified dishwasher in the test kitchen, then quickly won audiences over with his larger-than-life personality. In this episode, we hear about Brad’s unconventional journey: from just barely graduating high school, working as a ski lift operator, and plenty of low-level restaurant gigs, to attending the Institute of Culinary Education and joining the ranks at Bon Appétit.