Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.
To kick off our inaugural episode, Chris and Charles sit down with former Navy SEAL, author, and podcaster Jocko Willink. The conversation takes us through his upbringing, what makes a strong Navy SEAL, philosophies on fatherhood, overcoming life’s toughest problems, technology, and more.