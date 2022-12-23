Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.
Meet Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeier, a marine biologist pioneering the field of conservation photography. From wild images of ocean dwelling creatures to capturing complex ecosystems, her work pushes us to see the depth of our climate emergency. She's the co-founder of Sea Legacy, an organization that works to protect ocean life through the power of storytelling, and was named “Adventurer of the Year” in 2018 by National Geographic. In this episode, Chris, Charles, and Mitty talk about an iconic polar bear image, the idea of enough-ness, and why storytelling is important in the fight against climate change.