With countless first ascents to his name, Conrad Anker is one of the world’s most renowned alpinists. From Antarctica and multiple Everest summits to exploratory expeditions across the Himalayas, Conrad has set the bar for mountaineering over the last 30 years. In this episode, Chris and Charles catch up with Conrad and hit on everything from what it’s like growing up in Yosemite to embracing adventure into the later stages of life.