With countless first ascents to his name, Conrad Anker is one of the world’s most renowned alpinists. From Antarctica and multiple Everest summits to exploratory expeditions across the Himalayas, Conrad has set the bar for mountaineering over the last 30 years. In this episode, Chris and Charles catch up with Conrad and hit on everything from what it’s like growing up in Yosemite to embracing adventure into the later stages of life.
Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.