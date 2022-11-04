Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.