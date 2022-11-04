Meet brothers Ron and Rashad Frazier, founders of Camp Yoshi—a collective working to make the outdoors more inclusive through trips into the remote wilderness. Chris and Charles sit down with the brothers to learn about the origins of Camp Yoshi, hear about their childhood in North Carolina, and talk about what the future of the outdoors should look like.
